Wed, 06 December 2023 at 12:12 pm

Anne Hathaway & Emily Blunt Have a 'The Devil Wears Prada' Reunion for Variety's Actors on Actors Series - Watch!

Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt are giving us all the nostalgia!

The stars, who co-starred in 2006′s The Devil Wears Prada, sat down in conversation with each other for Variety‘s Actors on Actors series.

During the conversation, they dished about their first impressions of each other on the set, working together, and their performances in their most recent projects.

Click through to see highlights from the conversation and watch the whole thing…

