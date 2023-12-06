3 Bachelor Nation Couples Have Split in 2023: 1 Divorce & 2 Broken Engagements Revealed

Usually, there are unfortunately a few splits that happen within Bachelor Nation every year.

This year, however, there have only been three splits and we’re over halfway through 2023!

We’re recapping what’s happening in the worlds of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise couples.

Keep reading to see which 2 Bachelor Nation couples split up this year so far…

DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano

In January 2023, it was announced that former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano had split.

“It is with immense sadness, Stephen & I have decided to end our relationship as a couple. We have been working hard for a long time — both as a married couple & as individuals & have come to the conclusion to remain separate,. We remain loving parents to our beautiful children, Addison & Austin, & will continue to raise them together with love & faith. We ask you to respect our privacy during this difficult time as we navigate the new normal. We want to thank our dear friends & family for your endless support & many, many prayers during what has become the most difficult time of our lives,” she posted on Instagram.

DeAnna was The Bachelorette during the 2008 season and was also a previous contestant on The Bachelor. She met her husband Stephen through his brother Michael Stagliano, who happened to be a contestant on The Bachelorette.

Brandon Jones and Serene Russell

Bachelor in Paradise‘s Brandon Jones and Serene Russell have ended their engagement.

The couple announced the news on Monday (May 8). In a statement on Instagram, they wrote, “After many months, today we have ultimately decided to end our engagement. We have tried to work privately on our relationship which has been incredibly challenging in the public eye. This has been immensely hard to accept and painful, as there is a lot of love between the two of us. We are deeply hurting and can only ask that there be no hate. The best path for us at this time is to try and move forward and heal from this as individuals.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick

On Sunday evening (August 6), Kaitlyn and Jason announced they are ending their engagement.

In their joint statement, they wrote that they had shared the news of their split with friends and family first.

“…Taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” they continued. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

They also shared that they will co-parent their dogs, Ramen and Pinot.

“Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together,” they wrote.

Kaitlyn and Jason then concluded, “Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

“We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts.”