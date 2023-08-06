Kaitlyn Bristowe Splits From Fiance Jason Tartick After 4 Years Together

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are over.

The couple, who have been together for four years, and engaged for two of them, have announced that they have broken up and called off their engagement in a joint Instagram post.

Rumors first started last week about if Kaitlyn and Jason had split after a cryptic post.

In their joint statement, they wrote that they had shared the news of their split with friends and family first.

“…Taking the time to properly process it ourselves, we are saddened with heavy hearts to share that we have decided to end our engagement,” they continued. “We are thankful for all of you who gave us the time and space to process this life altering decision as there are many emotions and changes to navigate.”

They also shared that they will co-parent their dogs, Ramen and Pinot.

“Our dogs Ramen & Pinot will continue to be cared for together as brothers. While their humans are no longer romantically involved, we will love and take care of them together,” they wrote.

Kaitlyn and Jason then concluded, “Continuing our friendship is incredibly important to both of us. We feel grateful to be ending our engagement with love and respect for each other. It’s heartbreaking and sad to say goodbye, but our care and admiration for one another will never die.”

“We are beyond thankful for the memories made together, and for your support of us and the boys throughout the years. Moving forward we will always have that level of support for each other. We don’t know what the future holds so please try to hold space for us in your hearts.”

Last year, Kaitlyn had opened up about planning their wedding.

Just recently though, she revealed how much money she had made from her reality show gigs.