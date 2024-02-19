The Richest 'Devil Wears Prada' Stars, Ranked by Net Worth (One Person is Worth More Than $1 Billion!)

The Devil Wears Prada is a classic movie with a star-studded cast.

On Monday (February 19), we learned that a popular actress had been cast to bring the iconic Miranda Priestly to life in a stage production of the iconic story.

It got us thinking about the movie, and that led to us wondering which actor on the cast is the wealthiest.

While Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are arguably the most recognizable actors from the film, do they have the highest net worth?

We did some digging and looked at the estimated net worth of the biggest celebrities to appear in the movie. You might be surprised to learn that none of the above-mentioned stars land at the top spot and only one of the is even in the top three.

The top earner is worth approximately $1.5 billion. Any guesses on who it is?

Scroll through a ranking of the cast of The Devil Wears Prada based on their net worth…