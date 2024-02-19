Vanessa Williams Cast as Miranda Priestly in 'Devil Wears Prada' Musical

The musical version of The Devil Wears Prada has found its Miranda Priestly!

On Monday (February 19), the musical – which features music from Elton John – announced that Vanessa Williams had been cast to portray the iconic role first realized by Meryl Streep in the 2006 movie.

They shared the news with a fun video on social media, which offered a first glimpse at the actress in character.

Head inside to get a first glimpse at Vanessa Williams in character…

On X (formerly Twitter), the musical shared a brief clip of Vanessa arriving at the office. She’s clutching a mockup of the latest issue of Runway Magazine and fabulously dressed in a black dress and red heels. After throwing her coat and bag on her assistant’s desk, she sits down at speaks to the audience.

“Don’t just sit there. Buy tickets or something,” she says.

The Devil Wears Prada will take over Dominion Theatre in London, England’s West End. Previews for the show will begin in July 2024. Ticket information and more details are available here.

If you missed it, Emily Blunt recently weighed in on if the movie, which she starred in alongside Meryl and Anne Hathaway, needed a sequel.

