Dua Lipa Looks So Happy With Callum Turner, Changes Into Sheer Dress for BAFTAs Afterparty

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were the picture of a happy couple while exiting the British Vogue And Tiffany & Co BAFTA Afterparty on Sunday night (February 18) in London, England.

The 28-year-old “Houdini” hitmaker changed out of the stunning red dress that she chose for the red carpet at the awards show into a sheer black number for the party, which was hosted at Annabel’s.

Keep reading to find out more…

Callum, 34, wore a double-breasted suit and was seen holding Dua‘s hand as the exited the venue.

Photos of the starry eyed couple in their car show that they seem to be so happy and comfortable together!

If you were unaware, Dua and Callum first sparked romance rumors in January when they were spotted dancing together at a party after the premiere of the actor’s TV series Masters of the Air. Since then, they’ve confirmed that they are an item with some steamy PDA.

They were spotted together at a party after the Grammys earlier this month.

However, Callum has played it coy when asked about their relationship.

Have you seen the music video for Dua Lipa‘s new single “Training Season” yet?!

FYI: Dua is wearing Valentino and jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Scroll through all of the new photos of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner at the afterparty in the gallery…