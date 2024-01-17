Dua Lipa & New Boyfriend Callum Turner Confirm Their Relationship With Steamy PDA

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are showing off their relationship for the world to see.

Just last week the 28-year-old “One Kiss” pop star and the 33-year-old Masters of the Air actor sparked romance rumors after they were spotted dancing together at a party. They’ve been seen out together since, and a source confirmed that they were “mad about each other.”

They showed off their chemistry and confirmed their relationship by sharing some steamy PDA during another date night on Tuesday (January 16) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Keep reading to find out more…

Page Six obtained photos of Dua and Callum grabbing a bite at Sushi Park. Looking at the pics, it is very clear that there’s a spark between them.

In the photos, Callum is holding Dua from behind. She responded with a smile before cupping his cheek in her hand and pulling his face closer for a passionate kiss.

The Hollywood pair was all smiles and seemed to be having the best time.

We wish them well and will update you as we learn more about their relationship.

If you missed it, Dua recently shed light on her dating life. We also got some very exciting news about an upcoming performance.