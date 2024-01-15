Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Spark Dating Rumors, Photographed Together as Source Shares They're 'Mad About Each Other'

There might be a new couple in Hollywood: Dua Lipa and Callum Turner!

Rumors first emerged when the 28-year-old “Dance the Night” pop star and 33-year-old The Boys in the Boat actor were seen slow dancing at a party last week.

Now, they’ve been photographed together for the first time leaving an event and Page Six has the photos.

In fact, a source told the publication, “It’s new, but but they’re mad about each other.”

Previously, Callum was linked to The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby in 2017/2018 (we have photos of them kissing back then). Dua most recently dated director Romain Gavras..

If you don’t know, Callum is British and he’s recently started making the rounds as a fan fave choice for the next James Bond!