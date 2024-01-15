Top Stories
New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' &amp; 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, &amp; More

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Dua Lipa &amp; Callum Turner Spark Dating Rumors, Photographed Together as Source Shares They're 'Mad About Each Other'

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 2:34 pm

Kaley Cuoco's 9-Month-Old Baby Matilda Loves the 'Big Bang Theory' Theme Song!

Kaley Cuoco's 9-Month-Old Baby Matilda Loves the 'Big Bang Theory' Theme Song!

Kaley Cuoco is opening up about motherhood!

The 38-year-old Role Play star made an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Monday (January 15).

During the appearance, she gave an update on her 9-month-old baby girl Matilda, sharing that she recently introduced her music-loving daughter to The Big Bang Theory theme song.

“I show her like the opening of Big Bang, it’s such a fun song, so I turned it on one day and she sat there…loved it,” she said before Jennifer shared adorable footage of the baby dancing to the song.

“She loved it! I have proof, there it is. She was really into it,” she said.

“You may have another star in your hands,” Jennifer noted.

She also said that her daughter is said “uh oh” all the time now, and is convinced it’s on purpose when bad things happen.

“Something will drop or she’ll hear something on TV and she goes ‘uh oh,’” she said.

With a long history and a dedicated fandom, The Big Bang Theory continues sparking conversations among fans years after it went off air. Here are some set secrets you may not have known!
