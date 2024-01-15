Rebel Wilson Tells Fans She Gained 30 Pounds Due to Stress

Rebel Wilson is opening up to her fans in a new post on Instagram.

If you don’t know, the 43-year-old actress and comedian lost 80 pounds in recent years.

In a post to Instagram, Rebel revealed, “Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I’ve gained 14kg’s (30 pounds)! It makes me feel bad about myself…it shouldn’t…but it does.”

She continued, “I’m really proud of the work I’ve been doing on new movies and my memoir, it’s just been a LOT and I’ve lost focus on my healthy lifestyle. Anyone else going through the same thing?”

If you don’t know, Rebel once revealed the reason why she decided to lose weight.

You can see the post Rebel shared on Instagram, embedded below…