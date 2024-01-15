Top Stories
New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' & 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, & More

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Spark Dating Rumors, Photographed Together as Source Shares They're 'Mad About Each Other'

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 1:50 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal & Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Join James McAvoy & More Stars at Prada Fashion Show in Milan

Jake Gyllenhaal & Girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu Join James McAvoy & More Stars at Prada Fashion Show in Milan

Jake Gyllenhaal is making a rare public appearance with his longtime girlfriend!

The 43-year-old actor and girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu stepped out for the Prada Fashion Show held during Milan Fashion Week on Sunday afternoon (January 14) in Milan, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jake Gyllenhaal

Other stars in attendance include James McAvoy, LaKeith Stanfield and wife Kasmere Trice, Brooklyn Beckham, John David Washington and mom Pauletta Washington, Mean Girls actor Christopher Briney, Swarm actor Damson Idris, Troye Sivan, Elite actor Manu Rios, Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, The Crown actor Luther Ford, and Outer Banks actor Drew Starkey.

Jake recently showed off his ripped physique in the first look at his upcoming movie Road House!

Click through the gallery inside for 55+ pictures of the stars at the fashion show…
Photos: Getty Images
