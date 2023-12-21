Jake Gyllenhaal's Body Looks Ripped in New 'Road House' First Look

The first look at Jake Gyllenhaal‘s upcoming movie Road House has been revealed and his body is absolutely ripped in this new clip.

The 43-year-old actor stars in Prime Video’s remake of the original 1989 movie, which follows him as a UFC fighter.

The new take follows a former UFC fighter (Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.

When the project was announced in summer 2022, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said, “Road House is a homerun for us. Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie. We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience.”

Jake was previously seen showing off his ripped physique while weighing in live at UFC 285.

The new look at the movie was revealed in Prime Video’s preview of all the new content being released in 2024. Watch below!