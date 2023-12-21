Derek Hough Reveals Wife Hayley's Cranioplasty Surgery Is Complete, Shares Positive Update for Her Recovery

Derek Hough is sharing another update on his wife Hayley Erbert‘s recovery amid her medical emergency.

Hayley underwent emergency brain surgery after their tour performance on Wednesday (December 6). She was “diagnosed with a cranial hematoma from a burst blood vessel and required an emergency craniectomy,” Derek shared in his first update to fans.

Derek revealed to fans this week that Hayley needed to have another surgery, this time to “replace a large portion of her skull that was removed during her craniectomy.”

Thankfully, the surgery was successfully completed!

“With immense relief, gratitude and overwhelming joy I’d like to share that Hayley’s cranioplasty surgery has been successfully completed as planned,” Derek wrote on Instagram on Thursday afternoon (December 21).

He continued, “My sincere appreciation goes to the exceptional medical team. Their expertise and steady hands were pivotal in this journey, ensuring a smooth and successful surgery. Especially Dr. Mai who not only performed the surgery but was also the one who saved her life 2 weeks ago. We are profoundly touched by the outpouring of support and prayers from each of you. Your thoughts, prayers, and positive energy have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this challenging time. It’s truly heartwarming to know how much love and care surrounds us.”

“This surgery marks a significant milestone in my wife’s recovery journey, and your support has played a crucial role in getting us here. We are filled with hope and optimism for the future, knowing she is on the path to a full recovery, surrounded by such a loving community,” Derek said. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for standing with us. We love you. With heartfelt thanks and endless gratitude.”

Derek shared a video of Hayley wearing a helmet while walking around Washington, D.C. last week.