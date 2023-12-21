When Do NFL Players Usually Get Engaged? A Current WAG Reveals When NFL Stars Normally Propose

During the NFL season, many are interested in the lives of NFL WAGS (aka, NFL Wives & Girlfriends).

There are some famous couples that get attention throughout the year, including Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, Simone Biles and her hubby, Packers safety Jonathan Owens, and more.

But, arguably, the most popular couple of the NFL season has been Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Now, former Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss, who is engaged to running back Jake Funk, is revealing some insider info about WAGs.

On Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast, Hannah Ann was asked about players getting engaged, and was asked if she had to predict, IF Travis and Taylor were to make that decision as a couple, when that could happen.

“Well, usually, engagements, from what Jake’s told me, happen in the offseason,” Hannah Ann said. “Because last season I was like, ‘I want to get engaged.’ He was like, ‘Well, typically guys get engaged in the offseason.’”

Jake said it’s “not the best look” when NFL players get engaged in the middle of the season because everything during the season is usually all about football, Hannah Ann added.

For example, Patrick and Brittany got engaged just before the regular season started back in 2020. Simone and Jonathan got engaged in the off-season as well, on Valentine’s Day in 2022.

If you aren’t a regular football fan, if a team makes the playoffs, or the Super Bowl, the off-season does not start until mid-February. Teams that don’t make the playoffs are done in early January. There are some off-season commitments, but generally, non playoff teams get 15 weeks off and playoff team members get around 11 (ish) weeks off.