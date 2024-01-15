Top Stories
New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' &amp; 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' & 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, &amp; More

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, & More

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Dua Lipa &amp; Callum Turner Spark Dating Rumors, Photographed Together as Source Shares They're 'Mad About Each Other'

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Spark Dating Rumors, Photographed Together as Source Shares They're 'Mad About Each Other'

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 1:39 pm

Rebecca Romijn Breaks Silence on John Stamos' Memoir & All the Headlines About Her

Rebecca Romijn Breaks Silence on John Stamos' Memoir & All the Headlines About Her

Rebecca Romijn is reacting to the headlines she made from her ex husband John Stamos‘ memoir last year.

If you didn’t know, John and Rebecca married in 1998 and divorced in 2005.

In the fall of 2023, John published “If You Would Have Told Me” and mentioned his ex.

Keep reading to find out more…

Now, for the first time, Rebecca is reacting to the headlines.

She shared with ET, “I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually. I was sort of blindsided by it. But you know, I don’t really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So that’s all I really want to say about it.”

Here’s a bit about what John said about Rebecca.

“My first marriage was shattering to me. I was shattered for way too long, too,” John shared with People. “I mean, a year, okay, good. But it went on [for] years and years.”

“In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her,” John admitted. “I couldn’t believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life. Looking back, and I talk about it [in the book], because it’s one of the steps in AA where the fourth step is you lay out all your grievances, everything that people did to you. I go like, ‘None.’”

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: John Stamos, Rebecca Romijn