Rebecca Romijn Breaks Silence on John Stamos' Memoir & All the Headlines About Her

Rebecca Romijn is reacting to the headlines she made from her ex husband John Stamos‘ memoir last year.

If you didn’t know, John and Rebecca married in 1998 and divorced in 2005.

In the fall of 2023, John published “If You Would Have Told Me” and mentioned his ex.

Now, for the first time, Rebecca is reacting to the headlines.

She shared with ET, “I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked actually. I was sort of blindsided by it. But you know, I don’t really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So that’s all I really want to say about it.”

Here’s a bit about what John said about Rebecca.

“My first marriage was shattering to me. I was shattered for way too long, too,” John shared with People. “I mean, a year, okay, good. But it went on [for] years and years.”

“In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her,” John admitted. “I couldn’t believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life. Looking back, and I talk about it [in the book], because it’s one of the steps in AA where the fourth step is you lay out all your grievances, everything that people did to you. I go like, ‘None.’”