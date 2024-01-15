'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs. the World' Season 2 Cast - 11 Queens Revealed!

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs. the World is back for another season!

The international Drag Race spin-off series, hosted by RuPaul, invites global Drag Race glamazons from around the world to start their engines and compete alongside celebrated UK Drag Racers for the coveted title of Queen of the Mothertucking World.

For the first time in Drag Race UK herstory, the winning Queen will also receive a cash prize!

RuPaul is joined by resident judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr, with guest judges and celebrity cameos to be Ru-vealed.

Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs. The World will premiere Friday, February 9 on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day and date with its local airing in the UK.

Click through to find out who is competing this season…