Top Stories
New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' &amp; 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' & 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, &amp; More

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, & More

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Dua Lipa &amp; Callum Turner Spark Dating Rumors, Photographed Together as Source Shares They're 'Mad About Each Other'

Dua Lipa & Callum Turner Spark Dating Rumors, Photographed Together as Source Shares They're 'Mad About Each Other'

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 1:33 pm

'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs. the World' Season 2 Cast - 11 Queens Revealed!

Continue Here »

'RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs. the World' Season 2 Cast - 11 Queens Revealed!

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs. the World is back for another season!

The international Drag Race spin-off series, hosted by RuPaul, invites global Drag Race glamazons from around the world to start their engines and compete alongside celebrated UK Drag Racers for the coveted title of Queen of the Mothertucking World.

For the first time in Drag Race UK herstory, the winning Queen will also receive a cash prize!

RuPaul is joined by resident judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr, with guest judges and celebrity cameos to be Ru-vealed.

Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs. The World will premiere Friday, February 9 on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide, day and date with its local airing in the UK.

Click through to find out who is competing this season…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: World of Wonder
Posted to: Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha, Choriza May, Gothy Kendoll, Hannah Conda, Jonbers Blonde, Keta Minaj, La Grande Dame, Marina Summers, Mayhem Miller, RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race, RuPaul's Drag Race UK Vs. The World, Scarlet Envy, Slideshow, Television, Tia Kofi