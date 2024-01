Chicago P.D. is back this week!

Season 11 of the One Chicago series is set to premiere on Wednesday (January 17) at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.

Ahead of the show’s season premiere, we already know which stars are expected to return from the main cast, as well as one who likely won’t be back, and one star who is signing off after this upcoming season.

Find out who will and won’t be returning for Chicago P.D. Season 11…