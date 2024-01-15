'One Chicago' & 'Law & Order' New Season Episode Counts Revealed & Fans Might Be Unhappy!

The One Chicago shows – Chicago Med, Chicago PD, and Chicago Fire – as well as the Law & Order shows – Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime – are back on NBC this week!

The One Chicago shows will return on January 17, while the Law & Order shows are back on the 18th.

However, fans might be interested to hear about the episode counts that NBC has planned for the shows. Unfortunately, fans might not be happy as there will be shorter episode counts than usual.

Keep reading to see…