Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, & More

Inside Photos from Critics Choice Awards 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Sofia Vergara Makes Rare Comments About Joe Manganiello Split

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 12:12 pm

Theo James' 'The Gentlemen' Teaser Trailer Transforms 2019 Film Into Netflix's Latest Series

Theo James' 'The Gentlemen' Teaser Trailer Transforms 2019 Film Into Netflix's Latest Series

The new Netflix series The Gentlemen from Guy Ritchie has its debut trailer.

If you don’t know, the series is based on Guy‘s 2019 film of the same name. That film starred Matthew McConaughey and Charlie Hunnam.

Head inside to watch the teaser and see some new stills…

Here’s a synopsis: The series sees Eddie Horniman (Theo James) unexpectedly inherit his father’s sizable country estate – only to discover it’s part of a clandestine cannabis empire. Moreover, many unsavory characters from Britain’s criminal underworld want a piece of the operation. Determined to extricate his family from their clutches, Eddie tries to play the gangsters at their own game. However, as he gets sucked into the world of criminality, he begins to find a taste for it.

The series stars Vinnie Jones, Joely Richardson, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Giancarlo Esposito, Peter Serafinowicz, and Max Beesley.

It will debut on Netflix in March.

Watch the trailer, embedded below, and see stills from the series in the gallery as well…
Photos: Netflix
