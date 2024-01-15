Javier Bardem & Chloë Sevigny Cast in Ryan Murphy's 'Monsters' as Menendez Parents

We have some new casting news for the next installment of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s “Monster” anthology series, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

We already knew that Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch will portray Lyle Menendez and Erik Menendez, respectively.

Now, Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny have joined the cast. They will portray Jose and Kitty Menendez, who died at the hands of the Menendez brothers.

You can currently watch the first iteration of Monster, Dahmer, starring Evan Peters, on Netflix now.

Deadline reports that the upcoming season “will tell the story of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise ‘Kitty’ Menéndez. Although the siblings eventually confessed to parricide, they have long sustained that the reason for their actions was due to physical, emotional and sexual abuse.”