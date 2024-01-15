Top Stories
Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, & More

Inside Photos from Critics Choice Awards 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Sofia Vergara Makes Rare Comments About Joe Manganiello Split

Chris Evans & Wife Alba Baptista Hold Hands in Rare Photos Out to Dinner, 2 Other Famous Couples Also Spotted!

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 11:22 am

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, & More

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, & More

There’s a new book being released about the royal family and there are some really big revelations within its pages.

Specifically, there’s a good amount of text surrounding what happened the day the Queen died in September 2022.

In addition, there’s info about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Princess Catherine, Prince William, and more.

The book is titled “Charles III: New King, New Court. The Inside Story” and will be available on January 18.

Keep reading for all the royal tea that was spilled…

