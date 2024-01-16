Dua Lipa Spotted at Rumored Boyfriend Callum Turner's Screening Event Amid Comments About Recent Breakup

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have been sparking dating rumors lately and she’s already supporting him at work events!

The 28-year-old “Dance the Night” singer was spotted attending a Masters of the Air screening and Q&A session on Sunday night (January 14) at the Aero Theatre in Los Angeles.

Dua attended the Critics Choice Awards that day, where she was nominated for Best Song for Barbie, and then she changed to head out to the screening with Callum.

While they were seen making separate exits out of the theater, they later went out for dinner together and were photographed alongside each other.

The sighting comes amid comments that Dua made about her recent breakup, presumably from French filmmaker Romain Gavras, who she dated in early 2023.

Dua revealed song lyrics from her upcoming album to Rolling Stone, but did not disclose the title or release date of the track.

“I must have loved you more than I ever knew … I’m not mad/I’m not hurt/You got everything you deserve,” Dua sings on the song.

She said of the track, “When you have a feeling like that one, you feel really grown because you’re like, ‘Oh, whoa, I’m such an evolved human being that I can see my ex move on and feel good about it.’”

