Tue, 16 January 2024 at 10:58 am
Dua Lipa Makes Rare Comments About Her Dating Life & Leaving Her Management, Addresses Israel-Palestine Conflict
Dua Lipa is opening up like never before.
The 28-year-old “Houdini” superstar got candid in a new cover story for Rolling Stone Magazine, out now.
During the conversation, she made rare references to her personal life amid accusations of her being “mysterious,” talked about her upcoming third album, the Israel-Palestine conflict, ditching her management and much more.
Click through to see what Dua Lipa had to say…
