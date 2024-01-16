'Drag Race' Star Princess Poppy Explains Why She Went to the Emmys as a Green Goblin

Princess Poppy is addressing her headline-making appearance.

The 26-year-old RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 contestant turned heads with an elaborate green demon / goblin / gremlin outfit, causing social media uproar, at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I wanted to do the exact opposite of what is expected of you when you go to an event like this. I wanted to take decorum and turn it on its head,” Poppy told EW.

“Mainly I wanted to be a troll-slash-hag. I wanted to be so shocking that you just have to turn and look at me — in the worst way possible.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race won the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program during the telecast.

While she didn’t make our Best Dressed list, we do have some picks for favorites from the Emmys red carpet!