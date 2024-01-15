Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

Nearly 200 celebs have walked the red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, but we’ve narrowed down the list to the 20 best dressed stars of the night.

All of the stars put on their best fashion game on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys are airing live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

Browse through the slideshow to see the best dressed celebs of the night…