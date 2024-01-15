Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed & Every Fashion Moment!
It’s going to be a star-studded night at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards and we’ll be bringing you the best red carpet fashion all evening long!
The show is taking place on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!
Only Murders in the Building’s Selena Gomez
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan
Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton
Annaleigh Ashford
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
The White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge
Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly
The White Lotus’ Aubrey Plaza
Host Anthony Anderson
Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham
The White Lotus’ Simona Tabasco
Issa Rae
Grey’s Anatomy’s Katherine Heigl
Beef’s Maria Bello
Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson
Dahmer’s Niecy Nash-Betts
Succession’s Kieran Culkin and wife Jazz Charton
Fleishman Is In Trouble’s Claire Danes
Daisy Jones and the Six’s Camila Morrone
Wednesday’s Joy Sunday
Better Call Saul’s Giancarlo Esposito
Ken Jeong and wife Tran
Wilson Cruz
Fire Island’s Joel Kim Booster
Hart Denton
Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn
Fleishman Is In Trouble’s Adam Brody
Fleishman Is In Trouble’s Jesse Eisenberg
The White Lotus’ Adam DiMarco
Swarm’s Dominique Fishback
Top Chef’s Gail Simmons
Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi
The Bear’s Matty Matheson
Better Call Saul’s Michael Mando
Better Call Saul’s Patrick Fabian, Tony Dalton, Peter Gould, Michael Mando
Yellowjackets’ Warren Kole
Yellowjackets’ Liv Hewson
Yellowjackets’ Sophie Nelisse
Yellowjackets’ Sophie Thatcher
Yellowjackets’ Samantha Hanratty
Yellowjackets’ Kevin Alves
Yellowjackets’ Courtney Eaton
Yellowjackets’ Steven Krueger
Top Chef’s Tom Colicchio
Shrinking’s Jason Segel with girlfriend Kayla Radomski
The Amazing Race’s Phil Keoghan
Daisy Jones and the Six author Taylor Jenkins Reid
The Bear’s Lionel Boyce
The Daily Show’s Ronny Chieng
Ted Lasso’s Cristo Fernandez
Ted Lasso’s Kola Bokinni
Abbott Elementary’s Chris Perfetti
Dahmer’s Richard Jenkins and wife Sharon
Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein
Ted Lasso’s Billy Harris
The Bear’s Liza Colon-Zayas
The Bear’s Edwin Lee Gibson
The Crown’s Khalid Abdalla
Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk with Emily Hampshire
Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams
Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed
Ted Lasso’s Jeremy Swift
Ted Lasso’s Sam Richardson
Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James
Prey’s Amber Midthunder
Ted Lasso’s James Lance
Prey’s Dane DiLiegro
The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach and wife Yelena
Yellowjackets’ Tawny Cypress
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Luke Kirby
Tiny Beautiful Things’ Merritt Wever
Julian Morris
The White Lotus’ Beatrice Granno
Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen and wife Keeley Hawes
Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter
The Bear’s Oliver Platt
Abbott Elementary’s William Stanford Davis
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Alfie Fuller
Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci
Gideon Glick
Jeff Bridges and wife Susan
Daisy Jones and the Six’s Riley Keough
The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri
Beef’s Ali Wong
Beef’s Young Mazino
Yellowjackets’ Jasmin Savoy Brown
Jon Cryer
Ariana DeBose
The Bear’s Abby Elliott
Dylan McDermott and daughter Colette
Yellowjackets’ Lauren Ambrose
Succession’s J. Smith-Cameron
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Caroline Aaron
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Kevin Pollak
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Michael Zegen
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Tony Shalhoub
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Marin Hinkle
Dead Ringers’ Mychal-Bella Bowman
Robin Thede
Barry’s Bill Hader
Taylor Tomlinson
Barry’s Henry Winkler
Barry’s Stephen Root
John Oliver
Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster
Succession’s Nicholas Braun
Charlie Puth and fiancee Brooke Sansone
The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor
E! Correspondent and nominee Amber Ruffin
E! Live from the Red Carpet’s Laverne Cox
E! Live from the Red Carpet’s Heather McMahan
E!’s Zanna Roberts Rossi
E!’s Zuri Hall
Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover
This Is Us’ Caitlin Thompson
Emma Brooks McAllister