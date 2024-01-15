Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed & Every Fashion Moment!

Top Stories
Mon, 15 January 2024 at 6:43 pm

It’s going to be a star-studded night at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards and we’ll be bringing you the best red carpet fashion all evening long!

The show is taking place on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

We’ll be updating this post all night long, so keep checking back to see all of the best fashion.

Head inside to check out all of the red carpet photos…

Keep scrolling to see all of the photos from the red carpet…

Only Murders in the Building’s Selena Gomez at the Emmy Awards

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan at the Emmy Awards

Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton at the Emmy Awards

Annaleigh Ashford at the Emmy Awards

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the Emmy Awards

The White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge at the Emmy Awards

Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly at the Emmy Awards

The White Lotus’ Aubrey Plaza at the Emmy Awards

Host Anthony Anderson at the Emmy Awards

Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham at the Emmy Awards

The White Lotus’ Simona Tabasco at the Emmy Awards

Issa Rae at the Emmy Awards

Grey’s Anatomy’s Katherine Heigl at the Emmy Awards

Beef’s Maria Bello at the Emmy Awards

Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson at the Emmy Awards

Dahmer’s Niecy Nash-Betts at the Emmy Awards

Succession’s Kieran Culkin and wife Jazz Charton at the Emmy Awards

Fleishman Is In Trouble’s Claire Danes at the Emmy Awards

Daisy Jones and the Six’s Camila Morrone at the Emmy Awards

Wednesday’s Joy Sunday at the Emmy Awards

Better Call Saul’s Giancarlo Esposito at the Emmy Awards

Ken Jeong and wife Tran at the Emmy Awards

Wilson Cruz at the Emmy Awards

Fire Island’s Joel Kim Booster at the Emmy Awards

Hart Denton at the Emmy Awards

Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn at the Emmy Awards

Fleishman Is In Trouble’s Adam Brody at the Emmy Awards

Fleishman Is In Trouble’s Jesse Eisenberg at the Emmy Awards

The White Lotus’ Adam DiMarco at the Emmy Awards

Swarm’s Dominique Fishback at the Emmy Awards

Top Chef’s Gail Simmons at the Emmy Awards

Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi at the Emmy Awards

The Bear’s Matty Matheson at the Emmy Awards

Better Call Saul’s Michael Mando at the Emmy Awards

Better Call Saul’s Patrick Fabian, Tony Dalton, Peter Gould, Michael Mando at the Emmy Awards

Yellowjackets’ Warren Kole at the Emmy Awards

Yellowjackets’ Liv Hewson at the Emmy Awards

Yellowjackets’ Sophie Nelisse at the Emmy Awards

Yellowjackets’ Sophie Thatcher at the Emmy Awards

Yellowjackets’ Samantha Hanratty at the Emmy Awards

Yellowjackets’ Kevin Alves at the Emmy Awards

Yellowjackets’ Courtney Eaton at the Emmy Awards

Yellowjackets’ Steven Krueger at the Emmy Awards

Top Chef’s Tom Colicchio at the Emmy Awards

Shrinking’s Jason Segel with girlfriend Kayla Radomski at the Emmy Awards

The Amazing Race’s Phil Keoghan at the Emmy Awards

Daisy Jones and the Six author Taylor Jenkins Reid at the Emmy Awards

The Bear’s Lionel Boyce at the Emmy Awards

The Daily Show’s Ronny Chieng at the Emmy Awards

Ted Lasso’s Cristo Fernandez at the Emmy Awards

Ted Lasso’s Kola Bokinni at the Emmy Awards

Abbott Elementary’s Chris Perfetti at the Emmy Awards

Dahmer’s Richard Jenkins and wife Sharon at the Emmy Awards

Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein at the Emmy Awards

Ted Lasso’s Billy Harris at the Emmy Awards

The Bear’s Liza Colon-Zayas at the Emmy Awards

The Bear’s Edwin Lee Gibson at the Emmy Awards

The Crown’s Khalid Abdalla at the Emmy Awards

Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk with Emily Hampshire at the Emmy Awards

Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams at the Emmy Awards

Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed at the Emmy Awards

Ted Lasso’s Jeremy Swift at the Emmy Awards

Ted Lasso’s Sam Richardson at the Emmy Awards

Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James at the Emmy Awards

Prey’s Amber Midthunder at the Emmy Awards

Ted Lasso’s James Lance at the Emmy Awards

Prey’s Dane DiLiegro at the Emmy Awards

The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach and wife Yelena at the Emmy Awards

Yellowjackets’ Tawny Cypress at the Emmy Awards

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Luke Kirby at the Emmy Awards

Tiny Beautiful Things’ Merritt Wever at the Emmy Awards

Julian Morris at the Emmy Awards

The White Lotus’ Beatrice Granno at the Emmy Awards

Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen and wife Keeley Hawes at the Emmy Awards

Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter at the Emmy Awards

Oliver Platt at the Emmy Awards

Abbott Elementary’s William Stanford Davis at the Emmy Awards

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Alfie Fuller at the Emmy Awards

Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci at the Emmy Awards

Gideon Glick at the Emmy Awards

Jeff Bridges and wife Susan at the Emmy Awards

Daisy Jones and the Six’s Riley Keough at the Emmy Awards

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri at the Emmy Awards

Beef’s Ali Wong at the Emmy Awards

Beef’s Young Mazino at the Emmy Awards

Yellowjackets’ Jasmin Savoy Brown at the Emmy Awards

Jon Cryer at the Emmy Awards

Ariana DeBose at the Emmy Awards

The Bear’s Abby Elliott at the Emmy Awards

Dylan McDermott and daughter Colette at the Emmy Awards

Yellowjackets’ Lauren Ambrose at the Emmy Awards

Succession’s J. Smith-Cameron at the Emmy Awards

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Caroline Aaron at the Emmy Awards

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Kevin Pollak at the Emmy Awards

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Michael Zegen at the Emmy Awards

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Tony Shalhoub at the Emmy Awards

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Marin Hinkle at the Emmy Awards

Dead Ringers’ Mychal-Bella Bowman at the Emmy Awards

Robin Thede at the Emmy Awards

Barry’s Bill Hader at the Emmy Awards

Taylor Tomlinson at the Emmy Awards

Barry’s Henry Winkler at the Emmy Awards

Barry’s Stephen Root at the Emmy Awards

John Oliver at the Emmy Awards

Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster at the Emmy Awards

Succession’s Nicholas Braun at the Emmy Awards

Charlie Puth and fiancee Brooke Sansone at the Emmy Awards

The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor at the Emmy Awards

E! Correspondent and nominee Amber Ruffin at the Emmy Awards

E! Live from the Red Carpet’s Laverne Cox at the Emmy Awards

E! Live from the Red Carpet’s Heather McMahan at the Emmy Awards

E!’s Zanna Roberts Rossi at the Emmy Awards

E!’s Zuri Hall at the Emmy Awards

Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover at the Emmy Awards

This Is Us’ Caitlin Thompson at the Emmy Awards

Emma Brooks McAllister at the Emmy Awards

