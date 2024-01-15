Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed & Every Fashion Moment!

It’s going to be a star-studded night at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards and we’ll be bringing you the best red carpet fashion all evening long!

The show is taking place on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

Only Murders in the Building’s Selena Gomez

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan

Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton

Annaleigh Ashford

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

The White Lotus’ Jennifer Coolidge

Jimmy Kimmel and wife Molly

The White Lotus’ Aubrey Plaza

Host Anthony Anderson

Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham

The White Lotus’ Simona Tabasco

Issa Rae

Grey’s Anatomy’s Katherine Heigl

Beef’s Maria Bello

Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson

Dahmer’s Niecy Nash-Betts

Succession’s Kieran Culkin and wife Jazz Charton

Fleishman Is In Trouble’s Claire Danes

Daisy Jones and the Six’s Camila Morrone

Wednesday’s Joy Sunday

Better Call Saul’s Giancarlo Esposito

Ken Jeong and wife Tran

Wilson Cruz

Fire Island’s Joel Kim Booster

Hart Denton

Better Call Saul’s Rhea Seehorn

Fleishman Is In Trouble’s Adam Brody

Fleishman Is In Trouble’s Jesse Eisenberg

The White Lotus’ Adam DiMarco

Swarm’s Dominique Fishback

Top Chef’s Gail Simmons

Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi

The Bear’s Matty Matheson

Better Call Saul’s Michael Mando

Better Call Saul’s Patrick Fabian, Tony Dalton, Peter Gould, Michael Mando

Yellowjackets’ Warren Kole

Yellowjackets’ Liv Hewson

Yellowjackets’ Sophie Nelisse

Yellowjackets’ Sophie Thatcher

Yellowjackets’ Samantha Hanratty

Yellowjackets’ Kevin Alves

Yellowjackets’ Courtney Eaton

Yellowjackets’ Steven Krueger

Top Chef’s Tom Colicchio

Shrinking’s Jason Segel with girlfriend Kayla Radomski

The Amazing Race’s Phil Keoghan

Daisy Jones and the Six author Taylor Jenkins Reid

The Bear’s Lionel Boyce

The Daily Show’s Ronny Chieng

Ted Lasso’s Cristo Fernandez

Ted Lasso’s Kola Bokinni

Abbott Elementary’s Chris Perfetti

Dahmer’s Richard Jenkins and wife Sharon

Ted Lasso’s Brett Goldstein

Ted Lasso’s Billy Harris

The Bear’s Liza Colon-Zayas

The Bear’s Edwin Lee Gibson

The Crown’s Khalid Abdalla

Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk with Emily Hampshire

Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams

Ted Lasso’s Nick Mohammed

Ted Lasso’s Jeremy Swift

Ted Lasso’s Sam Richardson

Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James

Prey’s Amber Midthunder

Ted Lasso’s James Lance

Prey’s Dane DiLiegro

The Bear’s Ebon Moss-Bachrach and wife Yelena

Yellowjackets’ Tawny Cypress

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Luke Kirby

Tiny Beautiful Things’ Merritt Wever

Julian Morris

The White Lotus’ Beatrice Granno

Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen and wife Keeley Hawes

Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter

The Bear’s Oliver Platt

Abbott Elementary’s William Stanford Davis

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Alfie Fuller

Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci

Gideon Glick

Jeff Bridges and wife Susan

Daisy Jones and the Six’s Riley Keough

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri

Beef’s Ali Wong

Beef’s Young Mazino

Yellowjackets’ Jasmin Savoy Brown

Jon Cryer

Ariana DeBose

The Bear’s Abby Elliott

Dylan McDermott and daughter Colette

Yellowjackets’ Lauren Ambrose

Succession’s J. Smith-Cameron

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Caroline Aaron

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Kevin Pollak

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Michael Zegen

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Tony Shalhoub

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Marin Hinkle

Dead Ringers’ Mychal-Bella Bowman

Robin Thede

Barry’s Bill Hader

Taylor Tomlinson

Barry’s Henry Winkler

Barry’s Stephen Root

John Oliver

Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster

Succession’s Nicholas Braun

Charlie Puth and fiancee Brooke Sansone



The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor

E! Correspondent and nominee Amber Ruffin

E! Live from the Red Carpet’s Laverne Cox

E! Live from the Red Carpet’s Heather McMahan

E!’s Zanna Roberts Rossi

E!’s Zuri Hall

Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover

This Is Us’ Caitlin Thompson