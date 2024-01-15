Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, & Ebon Moss-Bachrach Win for 'The Bear' at Emmy Awards 2023!

The stars of The Bear are winners!

Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach all took home awards for their roles in the hit series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Jeremy won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series while Ayo and Ebon won Outstanding Supporting Actress and Actor in a Comedy Series.

“Thank you to all those who stayed close to me, especially this past year,” Jeremy said in his acceptance speech. “Thank you for believing in me when I had trouble believing in myself.”

Fellow The Bear cast members also at the awards show included Abby Elliott, Liza Colon-Zayas, Edwin Lee Gibson, Matty Matheson, and Oliver Platt.

FYI: Jeremy is wearing a tux and shoes by Armani tux with a Vacheron Constantine watch. Ayo is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress.

