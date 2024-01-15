Quinta Brunson Cries & Has an Emotional Moment With Carol Burnett While Accepting Award at Emmy Awards 2023

Quinta Brunson is a winner!

The 34-year-old Abbott Elementary star won for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in the series at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

“I don’t even know why I’m so emotional. I think, like, the Carol Burnett of it all,” she said in response to being presented the award from the industry legend.

“Thank you so much. I love making Abbott Elementary so much. And I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy. I say that every time. I just love comedy so much. I’m so happy to be able to get this. I didn’t prepare anything, because I just didn’t think — oh god,” she said, before continuing. “I love my mom, my dad, my sisters, my brothers, my entire family so much. I love my husband. I’m so happy. I love my cast. I love Abbott Elementary. Thank you so much.”

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!