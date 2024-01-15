Top Stories
Mon, 15 January 2024 at 8:45 pm

'Beef' Stars Steven Yeun & Ali Wong Arrive for Emmy Awards 2023

'Beef' Stars Steven Yeun & Ali Wong Arrive for Emmy Awards 2023

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong hit the carpet while making their arrivals for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old actor was joined by his wife Jo Pak, while Ali‘s boyfriend Bill Hader also walked the carpet, though separately.

Also in attendance were their Beef co-stars Young Mazino and Maria Bello.

All four Beef actors and Bill are nominated for awards this evening.

Steven is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Ali is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Mazino is up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Maria is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Bill is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on his show Barry.

Beef is also nominated twice for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Both Steven and Ali have won their respective awards at the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes, both in the past week!

FYI: Steven is wearing Louis Vuitton. Ali is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress with Brandon Blackwood shoes and Chopard jewelry. Young Mazino is wearing a custom Givenchy look, necklace and earring, with a Chopard ring and an Omega watch. Maria is wearing a Georges Hobeika dress with Christian Louboutin shoes, a Tyler Ellis purse and Nickho Rey jewelry. Bill is wearing an Omega watch.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos of the Beef cast at the postponed 2023 Emmy Awards…
