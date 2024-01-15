Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton Arrive in Style for Emmy Awards 2023

Tom Hiddleston and longtime love Zawe Ashton are hitting the red carpet.

The 42-year-old actor and the 39-year-old actress posed for photos while arriving together at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

For the awards show, Tom looked handsome in a charcoal-colored suit while Zawe went colorful in a bright yellow dress.

Also joining Tom on the red carpet were his Loki co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Sophia Di Martino.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

