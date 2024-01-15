Top Stories
Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

Who Is the Green Gremlin at Emmys 2023? Identity Revealed!

Who Is the Green Gremlin at Emmys 2023? Identity Revealed!

Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed &amp; Every Fashion Moment!

Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed & Every Fashion Moment!

What Did Pedro Pascal Say About Kieran Culkin? 'Last of Us' Actor Jokes About Shoulder Injury at Emmys 2023

What Did Pedro Pascal Say About Kieran Culkin? 'Last of Us' Actor Jokes About Shoulder Injury at Emmys 2023

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 8:42 pm

Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton Arrive in Style for Emmy Awards 2023

Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton Arrive in Style for Emmy Awards 2023

Tom Hiddleston and longtime love Zawe Ashton are hitting the red carpet.

The 42-year-old actor and the 39-year-old actress posed for photos while arriving together at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Keep reading to find out more…

For the awards show, Tom looked handsome in a charcoal-colored suit while Zawe went colorful in a bright yellow dress.

Also joining Tom on the red carpet were his Loki co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Sophia Di Martino.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

Click through the gallery for 10+ pictures of the stars on the red carpet…
Just Jared on Facebook
tom hiddleston zawe ashton emmy awards 01
tom hiddleston zawe ashton emmy awards 02
tom hiddleston zawe ashton emmy awards 03
tom hiddleston zawe ashton emmy awards 04
tom hiddleston zawe ashton emmy awards 05
tom hiddleston zawe ashton emmy awards 06
tom hiddleston zawe ashton emmy awards 07
tom hiddleston zawe ashton emmy awards 08
tom hiddleston zawe ashton emmy awards 09
tom hiddleston zawe ashton emmy awards 10
tom hiddleston zawe ashton emmy awards 11

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2023 Emmy Awards, Emmy Awards, Ke Huy Quan, Loki, Sophia Di Martino, Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton