Cher Explains the Reason Why She Dates Younger

Cher is opening up about dating younger.

The 77-year-old music icon made an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday (May 1), where she discussed her experience with dating. If you didn’t know, she’s been dating 38-year-old Alexander “AE” Edwards since 2022.

“The reason I got with younger men is because, men my age are older…now they’re all dead,” she said, via ET. “But before, they were all just terrified to approach me, and younger men were the only ones.”

When Jennifer added that the younger men tend to be “bold,” Cher agreed, adding, “Yeah, and raised by women like me.”

She also talked about Elvis Presley among her many famous suitors, whom she turned down.

“I was nervous and I knew of the people around him, and it wasn’t that they were bad people, it was just that I was nervous of his reputation. I mean, I’m really shy when I’m not working and kinda shy around men.”

