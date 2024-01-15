Jason Segel & Girlfriend Kayla Radomski Coordinate in Black for Emmy Awards 2023

Jason Segel is hitting the red carpet with his girlfriend!

The 43-year-old actor and girlfriend Kayla Radomski coordinate in black outfits as they arrived at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Jason‘s Shrinking co-star Jessica Williams also stepped out for the awards show.

Jason was nominated tonight for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Shrinking, but ended up losing to Jeremy Allen White. Jessica was nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, but ended losing to Ayo Edebiri.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

FYI: Jessica is wearing a Rodarte dress, Betsey Johnson shoes, with Simon G and Vrai jewelry while carrying a Gedebe bag.