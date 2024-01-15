Nominee Lizzy Caplan & Husband Tom Riley Strike a Pose Together at Emmy Awards 2023

Lizzy Caplan and Tom Riley make a dashing duo!

The 41-year-old Masters of Sex actress and the 42-year-old Dark Heart actor posed together on the red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Lizzy is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Libby in Fleishman Is in Trouble.

The two got engaged back in May of 2016 after meeting on the set of Now You See Me 2, marrying in 2017. They also have a son together, who they welcomed in 2021.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

FYI: Lizzy is wearing vintage Yohji Yamamoto S/S 1999 RTW.