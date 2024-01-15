Who Is the Green Gremlin at Emmys 2023? Identity Revealed!

Did you just see a green lizard, and/or a green goblin/gremlin? Don’t adjust your TV screens, you’re not just seeing things!

There’s a curious creature on the red carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles – and their identity has been revealed!

The person who dressed up as the “Emmys Gremlin” is none other than contestant Princess Poppy from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15. (Check out her Instagram!)

The 26-year-old drag star from San Francisco, Calif. stole the red carpet with her daring look, and she’s been getting tons of attention on social media.

Fellow contestant Marcia Marcia Marcia posted a selfie with Poppy and co-star Jax.

Fans were quick to realize it was her once she posed alongside her Season 15 sisters on the red carpet.

The show is nominated for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, among seven nominations!

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!