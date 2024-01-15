8-Time Nominee Claire Danes Is Pretty In Pink at the Emmy Awards 2024

Claire Danes gives an over-the-shoulder moment while hitting the carpet at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old nominated actress showed off the bejeweled shoulder pieces on her pink gown as she posed for photos upon her arrival.

Claire is nominated for the eighth time at the Emmys this year, but in a different category than all of her past nominations. She previously has six nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, with two wins for her role on Homeland, along with an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie nom for her role in Temple Grandin, which she won.

This year, she is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in Fleishman Is in Trouble. If she wins, she’ll take home her fourth Emmy award win – Best of Luck!!

Fleishman Is in Trouble is all up for four other awards – Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, as well as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie for Lizzy Caplan, Outstanding Directing for a Limited Anthology Series or Movie for Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton on the episode “Me-Time,” and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Taffy Brodesser-Akner for the same episode.

While it is 2024, this is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

FYI: Claire is wearing a vintage Balmain dress.

