Top Stories
Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed &amp; Every Fashion Moment!

Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed & Every Fashion Moment!

New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' &amp; 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' & 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, &amp; More

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, & More

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 6:38 pm

Jesse Eisenberg & Adam Brody Support 'Fleishman Is In Trouble' at Emmy Awards 2023

Jesse Eisenberg & Adam Brody Support 'Fleishman Is In Trouble' at Emmy Awards 2023

Dr Fleishman is in the house!

Jesse Eisenberg dons a simple black suit while making his arrival at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old Fleishman Is In Trouble star was joined at the annual awards show by his co-star Adam Brody, who wore a black tuxedo, complete with a cummerbund.

Fleishman Is In Trouble is up for several awards at tonight’s ceremony, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, as well as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie for Lizzy Caplan, Outstanding Supporting in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie for Claire Daines, Outstanding Directing for a Limited Anthology Series or Movie for Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton on the episode “Me-Time,” and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Taffy Brodesser-Akner for the same episode.

While it is in 2024, this is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

FYI: Adam is wearing Jimmy Choo shoes.

Check out more photos of Jesse Eisenberg and Adam Brody arriving for the Emmy Awards in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
jesse eisenberg adam brody support fleishman is in trouble at emmy awards 01
jesse eisenberg adam brody support fleishman is in trouble at emmy awards 02
jesse eisenberg adam brody support fleishman is in trouble at emmy awards 03
jesse eisenberg adam brody support fleishman is in trouble at emmy awards 04
jesse eisenberg adam brody support fleishman is in trouble at emmy awards 05
jesse eisenberg adam brody support fleishman is in trouble at emmy awards 06
jesse eisenberg adam brody support fleishman is in trouble at emmy awards 07
jesse eisenberg adam brody support fleishman is in trouble at emmy awards 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2023 Emmy Awards, Adam Brody, Jesse Eisenberg