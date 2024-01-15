Jesse Eisenberg & Adam Brody Support 'Fleishman Is In Trouble' at Emmy Awards 2023

Dr Fleishman is in the house!

Jesse Eisenberg dons a simple black suit while making his arrival at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old Fleishman Is In Trouble star was joined at the annual awards show by his co-star Adam Brody, who wore a black tuxedo, complete with a cummerbund.

Fleishman Is In Trouble is up for several awards at tonight’s ceremony, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, as well as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie for Lizzy Caplan, Outstanding Supporting in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie for Claire Daines, Outstanding Directing for a Limited Anthology Series or Movie for Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton on the episode “Me-Time,” and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for Taffy Brodesser-Akner for the same episode.

While it is in 2024, this is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

FYI: Adam is wearing Jimmy Choo shoes.

Check out more photos of Jesse Eisenberg and Adam Brody arriving for the Emmy Awards in the gallery…