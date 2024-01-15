Top Stories
Emmy Awards 2023 Red Carpet Photos: Full Guest List Revealed & Every Fashion Moment!

New Report Shares Why Shows Including 'Station 19,' 'Young Sheldon,' & 'The Good Doctor' Are Ending

Royal Book Revelations Reveal Queen Elizabeth's Alleged Reaction to Lilibet's Baby Name, Why Kate Middleton Really Didn't Join Royals for Queen's Death, & More

Taylor Swift Reacts to 'The Bear' Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach Thanking Her in Critics Choice Awards 2024 Speech

Mon, 15 January 2024 at 6:30 pm

Dominique Fishback Arrives in Dazzling Blue at Emmy Awards 2023

Dominique Fishback Arrives in Dazzling Blue at Emmy Awards 2023

Dominique Fishback is turning heads at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards!

The 32-year-old actress walked the red carpet on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. She wore a dazzling light blue gown

If you didn’t know, Dominique is nominated in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance in Prime Video’s Swarm. It is her first ever Emmy nomination!

The show is also up for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!

