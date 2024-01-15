Dominique Fishback Arrives in Dazzling Blue at Emmy Awards 2023

Dominique Fishback is turning heads at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards!

The 32-year-old actress walked the red carpet on Monday (January 15) at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. She wore a dazzling light blue gown

If you didn’t know, Dominique is nominated in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her performance in Prime Video’s Swarm. It is her first ever Emmy nomination!

The show is also up for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

This is actually the 2023 Emmy Awards show, which was scheduled to take place in September. The ceremony was delayed due to the Hollywood labor disputes, so it was added to the awards season calendar on a Monday night. The Emmys will air live on Fox with Anthony Anderson hosting the event. Check out the list of nominations!