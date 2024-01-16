Top Stories
Dua Lipa Makes Rare Comments About Her Dating Life

Emmys Best Dressed 2023: Ranking 20 Best Looks from January 2024 Ceremony

'Ghosts' Season 3 Cast Members Get Big Pay Increases, Salary Details Revealed!

Tue, 16 January 2024 at 2:10 pm

We’re less than one month away from the season three premiere of Ghosts on CBS!

Season three is set to debut on Thursday, February 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Recently, we learned that the ensemble cast has been given salary bumps ahead of the new episodes, and we have the exact numbers!

Keep reading to see the major increases in salary given to each of the cast members of Ghosts…

Photos: CBS
