Lucy Hale Opens Up About 2 Years of Sobriety on 'The Drew Barrymore Show': 'I Just Feel Safe in My Body Again'

Lucy Hale is opening up about sobriety.

The 34-year-old Pretty Little Liars alum made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Thursday (January 18).

“You were on ‘Call Her Daddy’ and you talked to her about getting sober and it’s around two years?” Drew asks in a preview.

“Two years January 2nd,”she confirms.

“I stopped drinking, alcohol was my poison. I’m not sober. I don’t work a program, but it’s alcohol for me, and I didn’t say anything. Funny enough it was Gayle King who got it out of me,” Drew continued.

“Were you ready to talk about it or did it just kind of come out?” Lucy said.

“I was at the two-year mark,” Drew said.

“Something happens at the two-year, at least for me I think,” Lucy said.

“What is it? The time under our belts, is it the confidence in it?” Drew asked.

“I feel like the first year I was like, ‘Okay stay safe, stay home.’ Certain elements of my life fell away, new people came into my life. But I felt like my second year I learned, I was having fun, I gave a new definition to fun. It just looks different these days. I was going out, I was going to the dinners, I was going to the events. I wasn’t avoiding anything,” Lucy said.

“I’m having a revelation right now, which is listening to your story, I’m wondering if when you have a behavior that you know is not serving you, I think we lose trust in ourselves that we’re never going to break that cycle. Somewhere around two years was when I started to trust myself maybe and I didn’t know it then. You saying what you’re saying is making me think maybe that’s a good time to put it out into the world to your peers, to other people, to plant that flag in the sand when you’ve earned time and trust,” Drew said.

Lucy added: “And you can trust your choices. I think for me it was, ‘Oh I just feel safe in my body again.’ I wouldn’t give this feeling up for anything. The fact that you talk so openly about this there’s no telling how many people you’ve helped. You’ve inspired me,” to which Drew said: “You’ve inspired me.”

“It’s just amazing and then it’s just a ripple effect and I think if more people in general, especially women can show like the dirty, gross ugly parts that we don’t want to talk about, I think that is beautiful and brave and so cool,” Lucy said.

