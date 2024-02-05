Callum Turner Joins Girlfriend Dua Lipa at Grammys After Party!

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa arrive hand-in-hand for a 2024 Grammys after party at Chateau Marmont on Sunday night (February 4) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old actor was quite the gentleman as he helped the 28-year-old Grammy nominee out of their ride, as they braved the rain in the city following the awards show.

Earlier in the night, Dua hit the stage at the Grammys as she performed a medley of songs, including her brand new, unreleased song “Training Season.” Check out the video here!

In case you missed it, check out Dua‘s red carpet look…

After rumors that Callum and Dua were dating following outings together, they confirmed they were dating with some PDA while out to dinner a couple weeks ago.

When asked if he would join her at the Grammys, he remained mum about their relationship status while stating he wouldn’t be at the show as he’s not a musician.