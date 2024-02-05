Rapper Killer Mike Charged With Misdemeanor After Being Detained at Grammys 2024

Killer Mike had a bittersweet evening at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday night (February 4) in Los Angeles.

After the 48-year-old rapper won three awards during the pre-show telecast, he was detained by authorities following a physical altercation.

“On Sunday February 4th just after 4pm a male adult was detained & handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court,” the LAPD shared on Twitter/X. “The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division.”

There is video of him reportedly being taken away in handcuffs.

The police department then shared an update, revealing that the rapper had been formally charged before being released.

“The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanor Battery 243(A) PC, and is in the process of being released,” they wrote in a follow-up.

According to Deadline, the misdemeanor charge “comes with either a potential fine up to $2,000, or a six months stint behind bars in county, or both, under California’s penal code.”

Killer Mike won three Grammys this year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Album and Best Rap Song.