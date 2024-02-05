Megan Fox Wears Chain Link, See-Through Dress for Grammys Viewing Party

Megan Fox showed a lot of skin while stepping out for the 2024 Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation on Sunday (February 4) held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actress donned a chain link mini dress with silver stiletto heels.

Megan also debuted a lighter hair color, dubbed “marshmallow pink” by her hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos. He even confirmed that it is not a wig!

She also shared her party look on Instagram, simply captioning it, “girl, interrupted.”

The night before, Megan‘s fiancé Machine Gun Kelly was in attendance at Clive Davis‘ Pre-Grammy Gala.

Back in September 20203, Megan debuted a bright red hair color, which she had been rocking seemingly up until this new, light pink change.

At the end of the year, she was seen out with the red hair in Aspen with MGK.