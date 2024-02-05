Top Stories
Inside Grammys 2024: 100 Backstage Photos from Moments You Didn't See on TV!

Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance at Grammys 2024, Son Ren&eacute;-Charles Ang&eacute;lil Walks Her On Stage

Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed - See How Taylor Swift Made History!

Mon, 05 February 2024 at 2:17 am

Megan Fox Wears Chain Link, See-Through Dress for Grammys Viewing Party

Megan Fox Wears Chain Link, See-Through Dress for Grammys Viewing Party

Megan Fox showed a lot of skin while stepping out for the 2024 Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing Party presented by Live Nation on Sunday (February 4) held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The 37-year-old actress donned a chain link mini dress with silver stiletto heels.

Megan also debuted a lighter hair color, dubbed “marshmallow pink” by her hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos. He even confirmed that it is not a wig!

She also shared her party look on Instagram, simply captioning it, “girl, interrupted.”

The night before, Megan‘s fiancé Machine Gun Kelly was in attendance at Clive Davis‘ Pre-Grammy Gala.

Back in September 20203, Megan debuted a bright red hair color, which she had been rocking seemingly up until this new, light pink change.

At the end of the year, she was seen out with the red hair in Aspen with MGK.
