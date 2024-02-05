Miley Cyrus Stole the Show in 5 Looks at Grammys 2024 - See Them All!

If they gave out a Grammy for Best Costume Change, than Miley Cyrus would be taking home a third award after her incredible showing at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday (January 4).

The 31-year-old “Flowers” pop star walked the red carpet in a jaw-dropping, totally sheer dress. After that, she proceeded to change into four other looks over the course of the awards show!

Keep reading to find out more…

She wore a sequined black jumpsuit with a keyhole cutout in the front while accepting her very first Grammy from Mariah Carey. Miley pulled off another quick change, sliding into a shimmering silver mini-dress that featured a fringed hem and pops of teal, purple and magenta to perform her chart-topping single “Flowers.”

That’s already three looks, but Miley was just getting warmed up.

After that came another jumpsuit. This one was all lace, and the singer paired it with a sparkling, bejeweled belt and a dramatic wrap. Miley‘s last look was another stunner: She accepted her second Grammy – for Record of the Year – wearing a brown sequined dress that featured a sky-high slit!

To make things easier, Miley kept her hair and makeup mostly the same throughout the night. The dramatic, blown-out look worked with each outfit.

If you missed it, fans noticed that Miley didn’t mention a family member during one of her acceptance speeches. We also got an update on her love life thanks to some backstage pictures.

FYI: Miley‘s red carpet dress was designed exclusively for her by John Galliano for Maison Margiela. Her performance dress and the lace outfit were both vintage Bob Mackie. Her black jumpsuit was Tom Ford. The brown gown was custom Gucci, which she wore with De Beers jewels. She wore additional jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Scroll through photos of all of Miley Cyrus’ Grammy looks in the gallery…