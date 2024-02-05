Miley Cyrus Leaves Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Out of Record of the Year Acceptance Speech at Grammys 2024

Miley Cyrus is officially a two-time Grammy winner!

During the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4), the 31-year-old singer first won the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit song “Flowers” before the song also won the Record of the Year award.

In her Record of the Year acceptance speech, fans were quick to realize that Miley did not thank her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus.

“This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday. Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular,” Miley started. “So please don’t think that this is important, even though it’s very important, right guys?”

Miley then went on to thank “everyone that’s standing on this stage right now Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg. Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look.”

Miley‘s mom Tish Cyrus and sister Brandi were both in the audience at the Grammys.

Miley then turned to the team behind her on the stage, and asked, “Anyone else? Your wife, your fiancée, all the people that we love. Thank you all so much.”

I don’t think I forgot anyone. But I might have forgotten underwear. Bye!” Miley concluded before leaving the stage and not mentioning her dad.

This past summer, rumors of a feud within the Cyrus family were ignited when several kids skipped Tish‘s wedding to Dominic Purcell.

