Miley Cyrus Wins Her First Grammy! Accepts Best Pop Solo Performance Trophy From Mariah Carey

Miley Cyrus is officially a Grammy winner!

The 31-year-old Endless Summer Vacation superstar picked up the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her chart-topping single “Flowers” on Sunday night (February 4) at the 2024 Grammys, which are hosted at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. She accepted it from fellow Grammy winner Mariah Carey.

After walking the red carpet in a totally sheer gold gown, Miley changed into a dazzling black jumpsuit with a keyhole detail in the front.

She shared a sweet story in her acceptance speech.

Miley joked that she was running late because of the rain in Los Angeles and noted that she was mostly afraid of missing a chance to see Mariah.

She then told a story about a little boy who got a butterfly net from his parents and tried so hard to catch a butterfly but was unsuccessful.

“He was ok that he wasn’t going to capture this beautiful butterfly. And right when he did, is when the butterfly came and landed right on the tip of his nose. And this song ‘Flowers’ is my butterfly.”

Miley is also nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. Her Brandi Carlile collab “Thousand Miles” is in the running for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

“Flowers” became Miley‘s first song to debut at the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 2023. It was one of the biggest songs of the year, and she will take the stage tonight to perform it.

Congratulations to Miley!

