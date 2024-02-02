Miley Cyrus Joins Lineup of Grammys 2024 Performers!

Miley Cyrus is officially set to take the stage at the 2024 Grammys!

The 31-year-old singer will perform during the show, which will take place on Sunday, February 4 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and air live on CBS and Paramount+.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will also see Trevor Noah return as host.

On Friday evening (February 2), Variety reported that Miley will sing her hit song “Flowers” during the ceremony.

The track is nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

If you didn’t know, Miley first performed at the Grammys in 2009. She later took the stage in 2018 and 2019.

