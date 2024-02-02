Top Stories
20+ Celebrity Names You're Probably Saying Wrong - How to Properly Pronounce Rihanna, Travis Kelce &amp; More!

20+ Celebrity Names You're Probably Saying Wrong - How to Properly Pronounce Rihanna, Travis Kelce & More!

Grammys Winner Predictions 2024: Our Picks For Every Major Category!

Grammys Winner Predictions 2024: Our Picks For Every Major Category!

Demi Lovato's Rep Explains Controversial Decision to Perform 'Heart Attack' at Event for Cardiovascular Health

Demi Lovato's Rep Explains Controversial Decision to Perform 'Heart Attack' at Event for Cardiovascular Health

7 Major Roles Henry Cavill Was Considered For But Did Not Book, Including a Fan-Favorite 'Harry Potter' Character

7 Major Roles Henry Cavill Was Considered For But Did Not Book, Including a Fan-Favorite 'Harry Potter' Character

Fri, 02 February 2024 at 9:50 pm

Miley Cyrus Joins Lineup of Grammys 2024 Performers!

Miley Cyrus Joins Lineup of Grammys 2024 Performers!

Miley Cyrus is officially set to take the stage at the 2024 Grammys!

The 31-year-old singer will perform during the show, which will take place on Sunday, February 4 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and air live on CBS and Paramount+.

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will also see Trevor Noah return as host.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Friday evening (February 2), Variety reported that Miley will sing her hit song “Flowers” during the ceremony.

The track is nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

If you didn’t know, Miley first performed at the Grammys in 2009. She later took the stage in 2018 and 2019.

Find out who else is slated to perform at the 2024 Grammys!

See the full list of nominees at this year’s Grammys!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: 2024 Grammys, Grammys, Miley Cyrus