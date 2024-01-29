Top Stories
Lip Readers & NFL Cameras Pick Up What Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Said on Field After Chiefs AFC Championship Win!

20 Most Streamed TV Shows of 2023 Revealed & the Number Two Entry Is Shocking Fans!

Britney Spears Apologizes, Shows Support For Justin Timberlake's New Songs 'Selfish' & 'Sanctified'

Princess Catherine Released From Hospital After 13 Days, Palace Updates with New Statement

Mon, 29 January 2024 at 3:31 pm

Grammys 2024 - 9 Performers Revealed!

Grammys 2024 - 9 Performers Revealed!

The 2024 Grammys performers are being revealed!

The 66th annual Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, February 4 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and air live on CBS and Paramount+.

Trevor Noah returns as host for this year’s ceremony.

This year’s nominations are led by SZA with nine nominations including Record, Album and Song of the Year, followed by Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét who have seven noms. Check out the full list of nominees!

Click through to see the performers announced so far for the 2024 ceremony…

Photos: Getty
