Top Stories
Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended &amp; The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest Who Attended & The Best Fashion!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed (Live Updating!)

Taylor Swift Changes All Profile Photos to Black &amp; White, Swifties Think 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Is Coming!

Taylor Swift Changes All Profile Photos to Black & White, Swifties Think 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' Is Coming!

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Celebrities Skipping Grammys 2024: Confirmed List of Stars Missing the Event

Sun, 04 February 2024 at 6:58 pm

Miley Cyrus Wears Completely Sheer Gold Dress at Grammys 2024 - See Red Carpet Photos!

Miley Cyrus Wears Completely Sheer Gold Dress at Grammys 2024 - See Red Carpet Photos!

Miley Cyrus is making quite the entrance on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards!

The 31-year-old singer wore a completely sheer gold dress while walking the carpet for music’s biggest night on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Miley is performing her song “Flowers” at the event this evening and she’s also nominated for six awards – Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Endless Summer Vacation, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Thousand Miles” with Brandi Carlile, and Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers.”

Also walking the carpet were Miley‘s mom Tish Cyrus and sister Brandi Cyrus.

Check out the FULL Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.

FYI: Miley is wearing an artisanal dress designed exclusively for her by John Galliano for Maison Margiela.
Just Jared on Facebook
miley cyrus grammys red carpet 01
miley cyrus grammys red carpet 02
miley cyrus grammys red carpet 03
miley cyrus grammys red carpet 04
miley cyrus grammys red carpet 05
miley cyrus grammys red carpet 06
miley cyrus grammys red carpet 07
miley cyrus grammys red carpet 08
miley cyrus grammys red carpet 09
miley cyrus grammys red carpet 10
miley cyrus grammys red carpet 11
miley cyrus grammys red carpet 12
miley cyrus grammys red carpet 13
miley cyrus grammys red carpet 14
miley cyrus grammys red carpet 15
miley cyrus grammys red carpet 16
miley cyrus grammys red carpet 17
miley cyrus grammys red carpet 18
miley cyrus grammys red carpet 19

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Grammys, Grammys, Miley Cyrus