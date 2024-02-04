Miley Cyrus Wears Completely Sheer Gold Dress at Grammys 2024 - See Red Carpet Photos!

Miley Cyrus is making quite the entrance on the red carpet at the 2024 Grammy Awards!

The 31-year-old singer wore a completely sheer gold dress while walking the carpet for music’s biggest night on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Miley is performing her song “Flowers” at the event this evening and she’s also nominated for six awards – Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Endless Summer Vacation, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Thousand Miles” with Brandi Carlile, and Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Flowers.”

Also walking the carpet were Miley‘s mom Tish Cyrus and sister Brandi Cyrus.

Check out the FULL Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.

FYI: Miley is wearing an artisanal dress designed exclusively for her by John Galliano for Maison Margiela.