Top Stories
Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Grammys Best Dressed 2024: Ranking the Top 20 Best Looks of the Night

Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance at Grammys 2024, Son Ren&eacute;-Charles Ang&eacute;lil Walks Her On Stage

Celine Dion Makes Surprise Appearance at Grammys 2024, Son René-Charles Angélil Walks Her On Stage

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed - See How Taylor Swift Made History!

Grammys 2024 Winners List Revealed - See How Taylor Swift Made History!

Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift &amp; More!

Grammys 2024 - Full Red Carpet & Show Coverage, Including Taylor Swift & More!

Mon, 05 February 2024 at 12:27 am

Taylor Swift Meets Celine Dion Backstage at Grammys After Forgetting to Acknowledge Her On Stage During Win

Taylor Swift Meets Celine Dion Backstage at Grammys After Forgetting to Acknowledge Her On Stage During Win

Taylor Swift seemed to get caught up in the moment after winning Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards and she forgot to acknowledge the legendary Celine Dion, who presented her the award.

Fans on social media were upset that Taylor appeared to snub Celine on stage during the event on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Celine made a surprise appearance at the Grammys to present the biggest award of the night, marking her first major appearance since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome.

After being named the winner for her album Midnights, Taylor went on stage and celebrated with all her collaborators, giving them all big hugs, while Celine stood there waiting to give the singer the trophy. When Taylor finally went up to the microphone, she simply took the trophy from Celine without acknowledging her or even looking her in the eye.

Well, Taylor got a chance to formally meet Celine backstage! Photos show that the two stars hugged it out in the wings after leaving the stage. We don’t think there will be any “bad blood” between the stars.

Check out the full Grammys winners list, updating live throughout the night.
Just Jared on Facebook
taylor swift celine dion meet backstage grammys 01
taylor swift celine dion meet backstage grammys 02
taylor swift celine dion meet backstage grammys 03
taylor swift celine dion meet backstage grammys 04
taylor swift celine dion meet backstage grammys 05
taylor swift celine dion meet backstage grammys 06
taylor swift celine dion meet backstage grammys 07
taylor swift celine dion meet backstage grammys 08
taylor swift celine dion meet backstage grammys 09
taylor swift celine dion meet backstage grammys 10
taylor swift celine dion meet backstage grammys 11
taylor swift celine dion meet backstage grammys 12
taylor swift celine dion meet backstage grammys 13
taylor swift celine dion meet backstage grammys 14
taylor swift celine dion meet backstage grammys 15
taylor swift celine dion meet backstage grammys 16
taylor swift celine dion meet backstage grammys 17
taylor swift celine dion meet backstage grammys 18
taylor swift celine dion meet backstage grammys 19

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Grammys, Celine Dion, Grammys, Taylor Swift