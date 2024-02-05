Taylor Swift Meets Celine Dion Backstage at Grammys After Forgetting to Acknowledge Her On Stage During Win

Taylor Swift seemed to get caught up in the moment after winning Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammy Awards and she forgot to acknowledge the legendary Celine Dion, who presented her the award.

Fans on social media were upset that Taylor appeared to snub Celine on stage during the event on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Celine made a surprise appearance at the Grammys to present the biggest award of the night, marking her first major appearance since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome.

After being named the winner for her album Midnights, Taylor went on stage and celebrated with all her collaborators, giving them all big hugs, while Celine stood there waiting to give the singer the trophy. When Taylor finally went up to the microphone, she simply took the trophy from Celine without acknowledging her or even looking her in the eye.

Well, Taylor got a chance to formally meet Celine backstage! Photos show that the two stars hugged it out in the wings after leaving the stage. We don’t think there will be any “bad blood” between the stars.

