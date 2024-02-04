Taylor Swift Breaks Grammys Record with 4th Album of the Year Win, Gives Speech About Loving Her Work

Taylor Swift has broken a Grammys record for most Album of the Year wins!

The 34-year-old singer won the award for her album Midnights at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 4) at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Taylor previously won Album of the Year in 2010 for Fearless, in 2016 for 1989, and 2021 for Folklore. She was also nominated in 2014 for Red and 2022 for Evermore.

During her speech, Taylor talked about how much she loves her work and how she feels so lucky to do it every day.

“I would love to tell you that this is the best moment in my life. But I feel this happy when I finished a song or when I cracked the code to a bridge that I love or when I’m shot listing a music video, or when I’m rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show,” Taylor said. “For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too. All I want to do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much.”

Taylor dragged her friend Lana Del Rey on stage with her to accept the award. While she was a featured artist on the album, featured artists are no longer eligible to win the award.

Earlier in the night, Taylor announced her upcoming 11th album!